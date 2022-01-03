Advertisement

Cold weather the cause of produced water spill in Williams County

Produced water spill
Produced water spill(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - The state’s oil and gas division says 400 barrels of produced water spilled 7 miles north of Tioga on Sunday.

The cause of the spill was due to freezing temperatures, which caused a pump to leak.

The pump is operated by Liberty Midstream Solutions, LLC.

Environmental experts say the spilled product has been fully contained and recovered.

