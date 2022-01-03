CHI St. Alexius Williston welcomes first baby of 2022

WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Williston welcomed their first newborn of 2022 a few hours after midnight on Jan. 1.

Alfa and David Sanchez rang in the new year with a baby boy named David Sanchez II, who was born at 3:05 a.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Alfa was expecting a December baby.

“It was a surprise and we’re definitely really happy,” said Alfa

“It’s pretty cool, especially when they told us this was the first one of the year,” said David.

Besides being treated to a gift basket with baby essentials, the Sanchez’s also got another surprise from outside their window.

“They even had fireworks for us. We could see them out of the windows so it was pretty awesome,” said Alfa.

This is the Sanchez’s fifth child, and the parents say David’s siblings are eager to meet their new brother.

