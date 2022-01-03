Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building

A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.(Brandon Fierro)
By Patrick Phillips, Cameron Bopp and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong winds in downtown Charleston knocked down a large scaffolding outside an apartment building in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the multi-story structure sways then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 100 block of Sotille Street.

Footage shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two or three vehicles that sustained damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman
Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in...
Former billionaire suing Montana over forced bankruptcy
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Montana man gets 55 years in prison for cement brick beating death