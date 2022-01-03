Bismarck PD seeks public’s help locating 24-year-old Robert Henderson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing person.

Twenty-four-year-old Robert Henderson was last heard from on Nov. 26. His family is from Oregon, but he’s believed to be in the Bismarck area.

Henderson is six feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

