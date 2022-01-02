Advertisement

Wentz, Colts lose 23-20 to Raiders, fail to clinch playoff spot

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 33-yard field goal on...
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 33-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Raiders won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.

After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game.

Carr passed for 255 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas, and Zay Jones had eight receptions for 120 yards.

As for the Colts (9-7), they had won three straight and eight of 10 to move one win away from a postseason berth. But they couldn’t hold a second-half lead against Las Vegas.

“Disappointing loss, really disappointed we didn’t do what we had to do in front of our home fans and clinch a spot in the playoffs,” Colt’s coach Frank Reich said.

Taylor finished with 20 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. The NFL’s leading rusher broke Edgerrin James’ single-season franchise record of 1,709 yards rushing on a 9-yard carry midway through the third quarter. He has 1,734 yards to go with one game left in the league’s first 17-game season.

