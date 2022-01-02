Weather in 2021 recap: a year of heat, drought, and fires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In our 147 years of record-keeping history, 2021 will go down as the fifth warmest year on record in Bismarck with an average temperature of 45.8 degrees.

Top 5 warmest years on record for average temperature in Bismarck (KFYR)

The year started with a very mild winter, and snow was hard to come by as only nine inches fell in Bismarck during the first few months of 2021. The lone cold shot of air came in February when Arctic air plunged all the way down to Texas, and North Dakota had several days of below zero temperatures.

The lack of precipitation and high winds during the late winter and spring fueled grass fires with Red Flag Warnings becoming a common occurrence. One notable fire impacted the Medora region in April, as the city of Medora had to evacuate and the fire got too close for comfort to the Medora Musical Amphitheater.

Nationally, fires burned across the west and in Canada causing smoke to be transported into the Northern Plains severely impacting our air quality on several occasions.

Taking a look at Bismarck’s monthly average temperatures, nine of the twelve months were above normal, but the long stretch of record-setting warmth in the summer and fall was the main driving force that made 2021 one of the warmest years on record.

Monthly temperature departure from normal in Bismarck throughout 2021 (KFYR)

This summer in Bismarck, we set the record for the most number of 100 degree plus days, the most number of 90 degree plus days, and the most number of consecutive 90 degree days.

With the heat came some severe weather, the most notable day being on June 10 when flooding, hail, and a couple of small tornadoes were reported in the First Warm viewing area. Large hail also impacted the state on a couple of occasions, with up to three-inch diameter hail being reported in parts of the state in August. However, overall less severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued compared to normal this year.

Final moisture stats for the year show that everyone was well below normal and Bismarck was more than six inches below normal, helping to extend and worsen the drought.

2021 moisture totals and departure from normal (KFYR)

The drought was at its worst in late May when 85 percent of the state was under extreme drought and 17 percent was in the exceptional drought category, certainly impacting many farmers and ranchers this year.

As we head into 2022, drought will undoubtedly remain a focus for many of us as the current drought monitor shows areas of the region still in extreme drought.

