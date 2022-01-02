Advertisement

Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt when a commercial truck fell through the ice near Skunk Bay Sunday morning, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

A corporal with the department said the truck driver got lost and tried to turn around in what they thought was a field. Instead, the truck broke through the ice.

It’s not known if any material leaked from the vehicle at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Three Affiliated Tribes, and the Army Corps of Engineers may be involved as well.

The sheriff’s office could not release the name of the company involved in the incident at this time.

