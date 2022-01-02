Advertisement

Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 26-year-old Katelynn Berry. According to deputies, Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021 at her home south of Sidney, Montana.

Law enforcement found her cell phone at her home. She’s 5′ 4″ with a slender build, green eyes and natural brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.

