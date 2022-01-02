Advertisement

A reminder of winter pet safety after puppy rescued from the cold in Bismarck

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone knows to bundle up during the winter season. However, animals don’t always get that luxury.

A puppy in Bismarck is recovering from malnourishment and dehydration Saturday. Terri Woo, a volunteer with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, says the puppy was found in the cold at a trailer park. It’s one of one-hundred animals they’ve rescued in the past month.

“When the temps hit subzero, it’s cold out, there’s no doubt about it. You or I don’t want to be outside any longer than we have to be, and neither do the animals, nor should they be,” Woo said.

Pets still need exercise, but Terri says to limit times outside in freezing temperatures to five to ten minutes. Boots, coats, and paw wax can keep pets warm and safe.

Also, she recommends checking that gates and doors are firmly shut so animals can’t escape. Furry Friend’s Rockin’ Rescue is also in need of fosters for their animals.

