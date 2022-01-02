Advertisement

Montana man gets 55 years in prison for cement brick beating death

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for using a cement brick to beat another man to death in July 2019. Leigh Garrett Medina entered a no contest plea to deliberate homicide in October, two days into his trial for the death of 67-year-old David Paul Kellenberger of Kalispell.

The men knew each other because of their involvement with drugs and Medina had been living in a tent in Kellenberger’s back yard. At sentencing, Medina said he had no reason for killing Kellenberger.

District Court Judge Dan Wilson sentenced Medina on Thursday, rejecting a defense recommendation that 30 years of the sentence be suspended.

