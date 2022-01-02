Advertisement

Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - She doesn’t know it yet, but Ashley Luna Olson holds the distinction as the first baby born in Minot in 2022.

Trinity Health said Ashley was born to Ashley and Bobby Olson, of Willow City, at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, at 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20 inches.

Ashley is the Olson’s fourth child, and third daughter. According to Trinity, Dr. David Amsbury performed the delivery, which went as planned, except for some icy roads on the way to the hospital.

When asked about bringing new life into the world in the midst of a pandemic, mom Ashley said “Life goes on,” according to Trinity.

Ashley was one of several new babies welcomed into the world at Trinity Saturday.

Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot's first baby of 2022(KFYR-TV)

Northwestern North Dakota welcomed its first baby of 2022. David Sanchez the second was born at 3:05 a.m. this morning at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston to parents David senior and Alfa.

David Sanchez II
David Sanchez II(KFYR-TV)

Your News Leader has learned a baby boy was born at Sanford Medical Center at 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning.

