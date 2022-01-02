Advertisement

Former billionaire suing Montana over forced bankruptcy

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in Butte after facing questions about his finances. Blixseth has filed a complaint against the state of Montana seeking $800 million in damages and $10 million in attorneys fees after a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled in June 2019 that the state of Montana did not have legal standing to file a petition to force him into bankruptcy in 2011 to collect back taxes the state said he owed. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)(Matthew Brown | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former billionaire Tim Blixseth has filed a lawsuit against Montana’s Department of Revenue seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages along with attorneys fees after a federal judge ruled the state wrongfully tried to force him into bankruptcy to collect back taxes.

A Department of Revenue spokesperson says the agency is aware of the complaint, but had not seen it as of Thursday, December 30.

Blixseth was the co-founder of the Yellowstone Club, a resort community for the ultrarich, that later filed for bankruptcy protection. The state said Blixseth owed taxes on some of the proceeds of a $375 million loan to the Yellowstone Club that Blixseth used for personal expenses.

