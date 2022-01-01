Some of the best sports plays of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What a year it’s been. Let’s walk through some of the best plays we saw this year.

We start back on August 14th with Century Boys Soccer. Chance Bowlinger from midfield places one perfectly for Ryan Ketterling. Ketterling flies into the box like superman and gets a head on it. This might be the best goal I shot all soccer season, and it was the very first game of the fall.

We’re taking it back to Legion baseball season. West Fargo Patriots versus Bismarck Governors. Two words. Quade. Peters. He covers more ground in center field than a hungry cheetah in the Sahara Desert. Peters helped West Fargo Sheyenne win the Class A state title, and plays like this helped the West Fargo Patriots win the summer crown as well.

Back to the pitch, the girls season this past spring. Mandan and Century at the Sanford Complex. I just want to ask Sarah Burgum where she got this leg, because I want to get one myself. A free kick from nearly 40 yards out is perfectly placed just under the cross bar. My goodness what a boot. We go from fútbol, to football.

UMary Football hosting Augustana in the home opener this fall. Augustana trying to make a play for some points, and the freshman Isiah Pittman figuratively and literally rips away the opportunity. I remember when this happened, if the camera was on me, you would’ve seen my jaw on the ground. More from the Community Bowl in a moment.

For our next one, I don’t think people in the gym realized what happened because it was so smooth. December 10th, Century and Mandan in boys basketball. Anthony Doppler is as smooth as a sheet of ice smothered in oil. He splits the defenders by going through his legs. He’ll head in easily for the points. This one ended with a buzzer beater to keep the Patriots undefeated.

I know I said these are just some of the best plays we saw this year, but this one made the actual SportsCenter Top 10, and is most likely the best thing our sports department got all year. Minot State and UMary. Battle for the Big Lake Trophy. Nylen Miller Levi gets up with one hand and he’ll take it the distance. He only had two catches all year, this was one of them. UMary took the rivalry game for the first time since 2014, but big props to Miller Levi for this insane snag and score.

