No one injured in Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of 20th Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. Two commend vehicles and five fire trucks were in scene.

Firefighters said the extreme cold created additional challenges. Emergency responders told our reporter on the scene that the family got out of their home safe and no one was injured. The fire is under investigation.

