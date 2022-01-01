Advertisement

Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.

