Woman wanted on homicide warrant out of state of Michigan captured in Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman wanted by police in Warren, Michigan, on a homicide warrant was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Bismarck Thursday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Ashinay Hortonstarks was wanted in connection with the June murder of 26-year-old Johnice Clark.

Police say Hortonstarks followed Clark’s car after an argument at a party. They say bullets were fired into Clark’s car. Clark was struck in the head and died from her injuries.

Police say she is being extradited back to Michigan.

Hortonstarks is charged with fugitive from justice on a homicide warrant.

She’s held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center, pending extradition.

