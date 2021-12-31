Advertisement

Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 15-year-old boy died after apparently accidentally shooting himself.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a gunshot wound found the boy’s body. The sheriff’s office says that initial findings show the boy accidentally shot himself.

Authorities have transported his body to the North Dakota Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

