Minot Warbird airman chosen for elite commissioning program

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – An airman from Minot has received a major honor in the Global Strike Command.

SSgt Theodore Banta, an enlisted warbird airman from the 5th Communications Squadron, was chosen to join the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program.

He received a call Thursday from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Global Strike Command, informing him of the honor.

Those who are chosen demonstrate leadership and talent in their field of expertise.

More information on the honor can be found here.

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland

