Advertisement

Minot Fire reminds public to clear snow away from fire hydrants

Fire Hydrant
Fire Hydrant(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has just under 3,000 fire hydrants, and firefighters need to have access to each and every one of those in the event of a fire.

Many of the city’s hydrants became buried in snow over the past week with the winter storm, and plows moving through.

The department relies on the public to clear snow away from hydrants, or let them know if a hydrant is buried.

They ask the public to clear at least a three-foot radius around the hydrant so crews can access it.

“It’s gonna cost us probably about four or five minutes to try and dig that out, depending on how much snow is there, and that time could honestly be life or death, depending on what the situation is,” said JayDee Bach, a senior firefighter with the department.

Bach said that if you are unable to clear snow away from your hydrant, you can call the department and they will stop by and take care of it.

Minot Fire Station 1: (701) 857-4740.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Woman wanted on homicide warrant out of state of Michigan captured in Bismarck
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
Man killed following explosion north of Wolf Point, Mont.

Latest News

Mobile home fire Bismarck
Friday morning fire at Bismarck residence
Two people reportedly shot at the Mall of America
Police lights
Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident
Bismarck man accused of receiving packages of fentanyl, other drugs in mail pleads not guilty