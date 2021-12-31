Minot Fire reminds public to clear snow away from fire hydrants

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has just under 3,000 fire hydrants, and firefighters need to have access to each and every one of those in the event of a fire.

Many of the city’s hydrants became buried in snow over the past week with the winter storm, and plows moving through.

The department relies on the public to clear snow away from hydrants, or let them know if a hydrant is buried.

They ask the public to clear at least a three-foot radius around the hydrant so crews can access it.

“It’s gonna cost us probably about four or five minutes to try and dig that out, depending on how much snow is there, and that time could honestly be life or death, depending on what the situation is,” said JayDee Bach, a senior firefighter with the department.

Bach said that if you are unable to clear snow away from your hydrant, you can call the department and they will stop by and take care of it.

Minot Fire Station 1: (701) 857-4740.

