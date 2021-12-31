Minot 2021 Year in Review

MINOT, N.D. – As 2021 winds down, Your News Leader wanted to take a look at what made headlines this year in the Magic City.

Here’s a look at the major moments in the year that was.

In 2021, the city of Minot found itself looking back on major challenges of the past, while forging ahead with plans for the future. The city of Minot marked 10 years after the 2011 flood.

Ten years to the day that the sirens went off, KMOT reported live from the banks of the Souris River, with stories from those who lived through the flood, and the progress of flood protection across the region.

The North Dakota State Fair was canceled in 2011 due to the flood, and again in 2020, due to the invisible challenge of the pandemic. But it made a triumphant return to the fairgrounds in 2021, drawing fairgoers from all across the state to Minot. We brought our live newscasts back to the fairgrounds as well.

Norsk Hostfest did not return in 2021, but after two years off, organizers have announced plans to bring the Scandinavian festival back in 2022, led by the company EPIC.

Another arm of that same company continued extending its reach into Minot, with the opening of Blu on Broadway, plans for another development in southwest Minot called The Tracks, and a purchase of the iconic M building downtown.

For Minot Public Schools, it’s here we grow again. 2021 will be looked back on as a landmark year for the district, as voters approved a $100 million bonding issue to expand, in an effort to alleviate overcrowding.

The plan calls for creating a second 9-12 high school on Minot’s North Hill and turning central campus into a third middle school. It also calls for a new recreation center, complete with a competition swimming pool.

The district plans to debut the new facilities in the fall of 2024. The city of Minot approved bids for a pair of major projects—renovating the old Wells Fargo building to make it a new city hall, and the construction of a transfer facility, to bring recycling to Minot.

All of us at KMOT want to thank our viewers for tuning in during 2021, and we hope you join us in the new year!

