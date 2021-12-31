Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of receiving packages of fentanyl, other drugs in mail pleads not guilty

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who investigators say received packages of drugs in the mail to distribute in the Bis-Man area has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say three people told them 43-year-old Michael Cowan was receiving packages of fentanyl, heroin, and meth at various addresses.

Cowan was arrested in November. Police say he placed a call from jail that instructed a third-party to “kill” his phone and to pick up a package that was found to contain fentanyl.

Tuesday Cowan pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intention to deliver drugs.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken set Cowan’s felony jury trial for April 13.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
JOHN KLASEN 3RD
“I’d always give him a big hug and told him I loved him”: Daughter remembers dad after tragic death on ice
District Judge dismisses DAPL protestors’ claims of unreasonable use of force
ND State Capitol
North Dakota gives out $8.4 million in state worker bonuses in 2021

Latest News

Woman wanted on homicide warrant out of state of Michigan captured in Bismarck
2021 Year in Review
North Dakota’s top stories of 2021
6 PM Sportscast 12/30/2021
6 PM Sportscast 12/30/2021
2021 Year in Review
2021 Year in Review