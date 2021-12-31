Bismarck man accused of receiving packages of fentanyl, other drugs in mail pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who investigators say received packages of drugs in the mail to distribute in the Bis-Man area has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say three people told them 43-year-old Michael Cowan was receiving packages of fentanyl, heroin, and meth at various addresses.

Cowan was arrested in November. Police say he placed a call from jail that instructed a third-party to “kill” his phone and to pick up a package that was found to contain fentanyl.

Tuesday Cowan pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intention to deliver drugs.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken set Cowan’s felony jury trial for April 13.

