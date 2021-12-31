North Dakota’s top stories of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the new year quickly approaching, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2021 in North Dakota.

There was hope we’d come through the pandemic stress and political strife that colored much of 2020 when we started out the year, but 2021 would prove to be another challenging and transformational year for North Dakotans.

North Dakotans adjusted to new ways of work, school and play as COVID-19 infections remained a concern throughout 2021.

In March, the state marked one year of managing the pandemic, with the longest state of emergency in North Dakota history coming to an end about 13 months after it started.

Vaccines became widely available first to high-risk groups and eventually to children.

The surge of the delta variant over the summer prompted hospitals and some businesses to implement vaccination mandates, which then prompted protests in cities across the state.

Some North Dakota traditions could return this year with the state fair in Minot setting a record for attendance, while others, like Minot’s Hostfest were forced to wait it out until the Canadian border could reopen and bring tourists back into the states.

Weather also posed a significant risk to North Dakotans in 2021, but not for typical reasons. Too hot and too dry... Farmers and ranchers navigated conditions that rivaled the dust bowl era.

Extreme drought plagued the state, forcing ranchers to sell off cattle they wouldn’t be able to feed and decimating crops.

Meanwhile, smoke-filled skies made air quality a concern for much of the summer as historic wildfires raged out west and in Canada.

Fire danger was a local concern, too, with crews responding to major fires from Williston to Medora to the South Dakota border.

But sparks were also flying at the state capitol as another legislative session brought hot topics of mask mandates, transgender students in sports, emergency powers and election procedures to the forefront.

Tensions among lawmakers bubbled over as Rep. Luke Simons became the first person in state history to be expelled from the legislature.

Later in the year, lawmakers returned for a fast and furious special session to allocate a billion dollars worth of federal COVID relief funds and draw new lines for legislative districts.

And one of the biggest stories of the year wrapped up with just days left in the year. When Chad Isaak was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole for the murders of employees at a Mandan property management business.

His three-week trial over the summer captivated attentions across the state as prosecutors revealed the evidence, they say tied the washburn chiropractor with no history of violence to one of the most gruesome murder scenes in state history.

All culminating in his first words spoken in court. Ones that will stay with many who are still wondering what the motive was.

That was just one conclusion to a year that will leave a lasting mark on many communities across North Dakota.

2021 will be a year we won’t forget, and likely one we’ll continue to recover from.

