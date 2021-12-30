Weekend snowstorm was Bismarck’s largest in more than two years
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow this past weekend certainly left us with a lot to clean up and created many travel headaches. But it was also the biggest snow event in more than two years for Bismarck.
The snow from Saturday to Tuesday has totaled to over 13 inches in the capital city. But let’s focus on the largest storm from this past weekend when Bismarck received 7.7 inches of snow. Due to a very lackluster winter last year, this is the most snow Bismarck has seen from one storm since November 29-30, 2019 when 8 inches of snow was recorded.
The snow was moderate to heavy at times Sunday into Monday, especially impacting central and eastern parts of the Peace Garden State.
Since the temperature remained well below freezing throughout the event and snowflakes were able to efficiently form 10,000 to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere, the snow-to-liquid ratios were quite high.
Snow-to-liquid ratios in North Dakota typically average 15 to 1, meaning that if you melt down every 15 inches of snow that falls, it will give you about one inch of liquid water. This is already higher than much of the rest of the country, especially the coastal states.
But from the storm that produced 7.7 inches of snow in Bismarck this past weekend, only 0.38 inches of liquid equivalent was recorded, creating a snow-to-liquid ratio of 20 to 1, meaning that the snow was very light and fluffy.
The snow from the past few days has increased our season total to 19.1 inches, which now exceeds the amount of snow Bismarck received throughout all of winter 2020 to 2021.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.