Weekend snowstorm was Bismarck’s largest in more than two years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow this past weekend certainly left us with a lot to clean up and created many travel headaches. But it was also the biggest snow event in more than two years for Bismarck.

The snow from Saturday to Tuesday has totaled to over 13 inches in the capital city. But let’s focus on the largest storm from this past weekend when Bismarck received 7.7 inches of snow. Due to a very lackluster winter last year, this is the most snow Bismarck has seen from one storm since November 29-30, 2019 when 8 inches of snow was recorded.

The snow was moderate to heavy at times Sunday into Monday, especially impacting central and eastern parts of the Peace Garden State.

Since the temperature remained well below freezing throughout the event and snowflakes were able to efficiently form 10,000 to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere, the snow-to-liquid ratios were quite high.

A chart of what the atmosphere looked like in Bismarck at 6 p.m. Sunday 12/26 from the ground all the way up to 20,000 feet thanks to a weather balloon that was launched at this time. The green line is the dew point and the red line is the temperature. Because the temperature remained below freezing, to the left of the black line, throughout the entire atmosphere, the precipitation was in the form of snow. Snowflakes form between 10,000 and 20,000 feet above the ground, in the blue box on this chart referred to as the dendritic growth zone, which was a saturated layer of the atmosphere with rapidly rising air allowing for the efficient production of snowflakes. (KFYR)

Snow-to-liquid ratios in North Dakota typically average 15 to 1, meaning that if you melt down every 15 inches of snow that falls, it will give you about one inch of liquid water. This is already higher than much of the rest of the country, especially the coastal states.

Snow-to-liquid ratios across the Lower 48. Legend is on the left. Average snow-to-liquid ratio in North Dakota is 15 to 1, meaning that for every 15 inches of snow that falls it will melt down to about one inch of liquid water. Snow to liquid ratios are much lower for the coastal states near moisture sources. (Marty Baxter)

But from the storm that produced 7.7 inches of snow in Bismarck this past weekend, only 0.38 inches of liquid equivalent was recorded, creating a snow-to-liquid ratio of 20 to 1, meaning that the snow was very light and fluffy.

The snow from the past few days has increased our season total to 19.1 inches, which now exceeds the amount of snow Bismarck received throughout all of winter 2020 to 2021.

