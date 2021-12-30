Uncertainty ahead following a tumultuous beginning to Williston Basin School District 7

WILLISTON, N.D. - No one said it was going to be easy, but multiple controversies have put the newly reorganized Williston Basin School District in a negative light. Now, its board president is hoping to flip the script in 2022.

Amid COVID-19 and reorganization, school officials said they expected growing pains to start the school year, but not to this degree. The Williston Basin School District Board found themselves in hot water following teacher negotiations, COVID-19 protocols, and financial discrepancies.

Board President Chris Jundt says he hopes incorporating more teachers and administrators into committees and its strategic plan will help mend relationships.

“(The teachers) see a lot of things in the day-to-day operations of the school district and can bring a lot of good input and ideas to our strategic planning process, as well as other items that come before the board,” said Jundt.

In less than 3 months, the board found themselves without a superintendent as Dr. Jeff Thake announced his resignation following a confrontation between him and board member John Kasmer. Assistant superintendent Lori Olson, has taken over in the interim. Despite the change in position, her focus on the students has not.

“All the teachers here, all the staff, and all the administrators are all about the students and we just keep moving forward with our job,” said Olson.

As the new year approaches, the school board will be spending the first half of 2022 on filling Thake’s position and board member Tom Kalil, who stepped down two weeks ago. An audit of the 2020-21 school year will also provide some clarity as to the district’s financials.

“2022 certainly is going to have a lot of big decisions that have to be made,” said Jundt.

As the board completes its strategic planning, Jundt says discussion on a bond is possible late next year.

When asked if she would apply for the superintendent position, Olson said she most likely will, but will be thinking about it over the holiday break.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.