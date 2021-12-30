‘Star Trek Discovery’ headed to Minot for 2022 iMagicon

MINOT, N.D. – iMagicon is returning to Minot in late April for its eighth year.

The event runs from April 29 to May 1 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

This year’s Comicon-style event will feature four cast members from the current series “Star Trek Discovery.”

They include Doug Jones, Janet Kidder, Hannah Cheesman, and Ronnie Rowe, Jr.

The cast was first supposed to appear in 2020, but couldn’t make it the past two years due to COVID-19.

There will also be a cosplay competition and gaming events.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.