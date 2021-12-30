Sports Spotlight: Megan Zander

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College athletics is an ever-changing landscape. In recent years, it’s almost been like a puzzle; the athletes are the pieces, trying to find their right fit. Megan Zander, a U-Mary junior, is a prime example of that.

Zander put together an impressive resume at Mandan High School. Miss Basketball winner, three-time first-team All-State, and she averaged a double-double as a junior and senior.

It was a resume impressive enough to sign at Division One UND. As a freshman, she played in all 30 games, and in her sophomore season, Megan was the Fighting Hawks’ second-leading scorer while starting 85-percent of the time. Again impressive, but unsuitable at the same time.

“I just felt like North Dakota wasn’t the right for me anymore and so I decided to try and go somewhere else and then I wanted to be close to my family and close to my grandparents so that they could come to my games,” said Zander.

There are not any NCAA games played closer to Zander’s home than U-Mary.

“We were so fortunate that we had a good relationship with Megan from recruiting her in high school, and sometimes you recruit those kids that you know might get looks or take an opportunity at higher levels,” said Rick Neumann, U-Mary head Coach. “But you want to maintain those relations with them and keep recruiting them because if something doesn’t work out, you want them to feel like they’re still welcome to come back to a place like U-Mary.”

And when Megan talks about being closer to home, she is home. Zander is living with her parents.

“It was a little weird at first because I’ve been away from here for two years and kind of on my own and so I wasn’t really super excited about it in the beginning, but it’s been better now,” said Zander.

She will also make any team she’s on better. Zander is a versatile player.

“She’s shot the ball extremely well from the three-point line. We’re trying to find ways to get her a few more shots but she can rebound. She can push the basketball. She’s played some point guard. She’s played some wing. We’ve tried to duck her into the post a couple of times,” said Neumann.

“I want to play whatever position he wants to throw me in, but I’d say I’m pretty confident in shooting the three-pointer and rebounding and going to driving to the hoop. So I’ve been posting up a little more this year which I haven’t done for quite a while,” said Zander.

Neumann says they’re working on getting Megan to be a three-level scorer and a more little work on the mid-range jumper will get her there.

Zander has started all 15 games this season for the Marauders and is averaging 11 points. They’ll next be in action Thursday, hosting Valley City State.

