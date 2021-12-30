Advertisement

ND Tourism grows by leaps and bounds in 2021

(North Dakota Tourism)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -North Dakota Tourism says the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop people from making North Dakota their destination in 2021.

In fact, the division’s director says in many ways, it was a year of growth.

State Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman says visitation to Theodore Roosevelt National Park through October was up about 48 percent.

She believes the pandemic encouraged people to do activities outdoors. State hotel occupancy rates were also up compared to 2019.

Otte Coleman said they compare this year’s numbers with 2019 data because of the pandemic in 2020.

She adds that state-wide events also saw increases in attendance.

“Some of those include the Medora Musical, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, ND Country Fest; there were just several of those that really had really, really strong years,” said Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman says the state hasn’t fully recovered from the Canadian border being closed for over a year.

She says the state lost roughly $259 million in spending from Canadians not being able to come down. Business travel is also not what it once was.

“Many of those corporations or associations are still doing hybrid meetings or doing virtual meetings due to liability and safety concerns, so we’re looking forward to the return of those in 2022 and 2023,” said Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman believes tourism in the state’s urban communities is also looking up. She believes since the pandemic, people are seeking activities with smaller crowds.

