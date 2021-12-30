Man killed following explosion north of Wolf Point, Mont.

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a large explosion about five miles north of Wolf Point, Montana.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says an outbuilding on highway 250 was destroyed after a large propane leak ignited inside the structure.

The explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the building, killing a man who was inside.

The body has since been recovered. His name has not been released.

