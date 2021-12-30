Advertisement

Man killed following explosion north of Wolf Point, Mont.

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a large explosion about five miles north of Wolf Point, Montana.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says an outbuilding on highway 250 was destroyed after a large propane leak ignited inside the structure.

The explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the building, killing a man who was inside.

The body has since been recovered. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Road
No charges for driver involved in death on River Road in Bismarck
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
Menoken man who pleaded guilty to rape in Burleigh County to see 7 years behind bars
Chad Isaak at his sentencing Tuesday
A summary of the courtroom proceedings for Chad Isaak’s sentencing to life in prison without parole

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Magic City Discovery
Discovery Center ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ event canceled; will be held Dec. 31, 2022
Good News
Looking back at the top 12 Good News stories of 2021
District Judge dismisses DAPL protestors’ claims of unreasonable use of force