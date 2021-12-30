Jurassic Quest returning to Minot in March
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Dinosaurs will be taking over the State Fair Center in March.
Jurassic Quest will be in Minot from March 25-27.
It features more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, as well as rides, shows, and other activities.
The event relaunched its tour after suspending it in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tickets start at $19, and visitors will get a full refund if the show is canceled or postponed for any reason.
