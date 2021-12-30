Drew Wrigley announces bid for North Dakota attorney general

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) — Former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley announced today he will run for North Dakota attorney general.

The Republican aims to fill the seat held by Wayne Stenehjem, who announced this month that he won’t seek reelection next year. 56-year-old Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009, and again from 2019 to 2021. He was lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016 under former Republican Governor Jack Dalrymple. Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in state history.

Wrigley is the first candidate -- Republican or Democrat -- to announce a bid for attorney general.

North Dakota Republicans and Democrats will endorse their favored candidates at their party conventions in the spring. Endorsements guarantee a spot on the ballot for each party’s June primary election, as well as official backing against any challengers.

