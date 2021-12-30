Advertisement

District Judge dismisses DAPL protestors’ claims of unreasonable use of force

(AP)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, ND – The Morton County State’s Attorney Office announced that on December 29, 2021 U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor dismissed all Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protestors’ claims against law enforcement in the Dundon, et al. v. Morton County, et al. lawsuit.

The plaintiffs filed a complaint in 2016 asserting various claims including unreasonable use of force by law enforcement agencies on November 20, 2016 during the DAPL protest response.

“Morton County and the other Defendants are pleased with the Court’s dismissal of all of the protestors’ claims against them in this lawsuit involving the DAPL protests,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter. “Part of the Court’s ruling was that the level of force applied by law enforcement against the protestors on November 20, 2016 was reasonable under the circumstances confronted by law enforcement.   On the dates of this mass protest event, law enforcement reasonably believed the protestors were trespassing and therefore, law enforcement was permitted to use less lethal force to protect themselves and others, from violent protestors that law enforcement perceived as intending to physically injure responding law enforcement. "

The protest that began on the evening of November 20, 2016 carried into the early morning hours of the following day.

Attorneys Randall Bakke and Shawn Grinolds of Bakke, Grinolds, Wiederholt in Bismarck represented Morton County in this case.

