Discovery Center ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ event canceled; will be held Dec. 31, 2022

Magic City Discovery
Magic City Discovery(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City Discovery Center canceled its fifth annual “Noon Year’s Eve” event for kids that was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Minot Auditorium, amid health and weather concerns.

The center announced Friday’s event is postponed until Dec. 31, 2022, which will allow them to celebrate in their new facility on Minot’s north hill.

Executive Director Wendy Keller said the facility will be complete by June, and they will spend the months after that installing more than 150 exhibits inside.

The new Magic City Discovery Center will open to the public in November 2022.

