Advertisement

150 Years of Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With 2022 just around the corner, talks surrounding Bismarck’s 150th Anniversary are starting to pick up.

Fifty years ago, Bismarck celebrated its centennial anniversary with a two week event during the summer of 1972.

The plan for 2022 however, will see a series of events throughout the summer with the objective of celebrating Bismarck’s past. Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek says the city is currently taking suggestions on ways to celebrate the anniversary.

“This is about Bismarck’s story. Well, who better to tell it than those of us who live here, work here and y’know do these types of things. We need to celebrate our own because no one else is going to do it for us”, said Tomanek.

Bismarck was founded in May of 1872 as Edwinton, Dakota Territory. To contact Tomanek with ideas to help celebrate the anniversary email him at jtomanek@bismarcknd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentenced to life in prison without parole for RJR murders
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Chad Isaak at his sentencing Tuesday
A summary of the courtroom proceedings for Chad Isaak’s sentencing to life in prison without parole
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday

Latest News

Sanford Health reveals most popular baby names of 2021
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
Montana’s minimum wage rising 45 cents to $9.20 on Jan. 1
First Responders
‘Was 50 below:’ First responders talk about work in extreme cold