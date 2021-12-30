150 Years of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With 2022 just around the corner, talks surrounding Bismarck’s 150th Anniversary are starting to pick up.

Fifty years ago, Bismarck celebrated its centennial anniversary with a two week event during the summer of 1972.

The plan for 2022 however, will see a series of events throughout the summer with the objective of celebrating Bismarck’s past. Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek says the city is currently taking suggestions on ways to celebrate the anniversary.

“This is about Bismarck’s story. Well, who better to tell it than those of us who live here, work here and y’know do these types of things. We need to celebrate our own because no one else is going to do it for us”, said Tomanek.

Bismarck was founded in May of 1872 as Edwinton, Dakota Territory. To contact Tomanek with ideas to help celebrate the anniversary email him at jtomanek@bismarcknd.gov.

