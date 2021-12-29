Williams County is laying the foundation for new opportunities and a strong future

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - For decades, the livelihood of Williams County and northwestern North Dakota have been decided by oil activity. This year, county officials say the work done will not only provide new opportunities for the region, but ultimately could be the first steps toward not having to rely solely on oil for success.

Through partnerships and grants, Williams County leaders are determined to bring big changes to the region, which could be good news for the energy industry and those who call this area home.

The Williams County Board worked on a number of different topics this year. From approving conditional use permits for TENORM disposal to supporting Williston High School in its plan to bring a new CTE facility, Chairman Steve Kemp believes they are laying the foundation for the future of the region.

“We used to think that this oil and gas boom that we’ve been through, unbelievable (in) 2013 and 14, but I think we are on the precipice of something even greater,” said Kemp.

Commissioners also tackled mental health by creating a behavioral health grant, which awarded seven applicants more than $2 million to help businesses expand and hire more people.

“I think it’s actually pretty special for a county to identify their emergency needs aren’t just roads, they consider mental health as an emergency service as well. I think that is a pretty unique thing,” said Katie Shannon, owner of ConnectUS Therapy.

The biggest win for the region was the announcement of a gas to liquids plant coming to the Trenton region. This plant, Kemp says, has the potential to give the region stability beyond the price of oil.

“We’ve ridden these highs and these lows and these highs and these lows because we are 100% dependent on the price of that raw material, and for the first time in our history we are going to add value to that raw material, right here in Williams County,” said Kemp.

Between strong growth in the US Census and new industrial facilities, Kemp says the county is changing for the better, with more exciting announcements to come.

Kemp couldn’t comment on what those announcements are, but said that the Cerilon plant is just the beginning of what to expect for Williams County.

