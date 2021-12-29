‘Was 50 below:’ First responders talk about work in extreme cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret it’s really cold across North Dakota. The freezing temperatures change the way first responders work on calls.

For them, sometimes the work takes you outside.

“The coldest I’ve fought fire in was about negative 40, and that was ambient, and with the wind chill, it was probably 50 below,” said Jared Rhode, Dickinson Fire Department.

The senior firefighter says their heavy uniforms help keep them warm in the winter. He says their main concern when it’s this cold is with their equipment.

“We got to make sure we keep water flowing through them, they can freeze solid I’ve seen entire lines frozen solid, and we can’t function then at that point,” said Rhode.

It also changes the way Dickinson Police Officers respond to calls. They do winter weather trainings and officers stay prepared in the colder months.

“Equipped in order to be able to stand on an extended perimeter, or a crash scene for an extended period of time,” said Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson Police Department. “Being prepared and carrying extra stuff with them out in the field to make sure that they stay warm.”

The agencies both agree that during the winter, it’s important for everyone to be ready for the extreme cold.

That means dress with layers, keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle, and always listen to your body if you’re cold.

Rhode adds that people should be careful with where they place space heaters during the winter months.

