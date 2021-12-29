Tis the season: Six-year-old boy donates items to family crisis shelter

WILLISTON, N.D. - Instead of getting a bunch of gifts this Christmas, one Williston boy decided to give to others.

Six-year-old Liam Nebeker got the idea from a movie he was watching to donate items to those less fortunate. He told family and friends that he would trade candy canes with those who would give to the local Family Crisis Shelter, which resulted in various toys, food, and other items being donated.

He said it felt good to help others.

“It all started with me wanting to do it for myself, then my mom and dad taught me if we were one of these families, so I did it for people in need,” said Nebeker.

Lana Bonnet, the director of the Family Crisis Center said it was a surprise and told Liam that this will go a long way for people in need.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.