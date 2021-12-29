Advertisement

Second crash involving train reported Tuesday in Grand Forks County

(AP)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges are pending against a man after police say he pulled out in front of a train, causing an accident. It happened just after 3:30 PM in Northwood.

Officials say Jacob Peterson was heading north on Main Street -- along the railroad tracks -- when he turned right on Lander Avenue, in front of a train. The train hit the front of his pickup, pushing it into a ditch. Peterson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway Patrol is still investigating. They say the train was moving approximately 25 mph at the time. No train crew members were injured. The grade crossing is marked with rail crossing signs and yield sign.

This was the second train-related accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. For details on the previous accident, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND DOT Road conditions map as of 11 PM CST Sunday
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Canada closed due to snow
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentenced to life in prison without parole for RJR murders
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Fire at Mandan residence Christmas morning
Christmas day fire at Mandan residence

Latest News

Linton Lady Lions
Linton-HMB Lady Lions basketball hope for State Title
weather 12/28/21
Evening Weather 12/28/21
williston year in review
City of Williston recalls 2021 highlights; excitement for next year
heating prices in ND
Heating prices in ND might be on the rise