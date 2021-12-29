Sanford Health reveals most popular baby names of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health is out with its list of most popular baby names in the year 2021.

For the second year in a row, Amelia was the most used name for baby girls, followed by a tie between Emma and Harper, then Charlotte, Evelyn, and Olivia.

Oliver was the most popular name among boys born this year, that name moved up from the number two spot in 2020.

Henry and Theodore tied for second, and Jack, Asher, Liam, Hudson, Leo, and Owen also made the list.

