No charges for driver involved in death on River Road in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck driver won’t be charged in the September death of a pedestrian.

Law enforcement says 79-year-old William Dethloff hit 64-year-old Leora Herrmann with his pickup truck when she was crossing River Road into Pioneer Park on Sept. 18.

Herrmann was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Now, the state has declined prosecution. Attorneys say that they can’t prove that Dethloff drove negligently or recklessly under the legal statutes.

Dethloff has prior driving offenses. He has several misdemeanors for operating unsafe vehicles and has six moving violations on his record between 2018 and 2020.

