Advertisement

No charges for driver involved in death on River Road in Bismarck

River Road
River Road(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck driver won’t be charged in the September death of a pedestrian.

Law enforcement says 79-year-old William Dethloff hit 64-year-old Leora Herrmann with his pickup truck when she was crossing River Road into Pioneer Park on Sept. 18.

Herrmann was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Now, the state has declined prosecution. Attorneys say that they can’t prove that Dethloff drove negligently or recklessly under the legal statutes.

Dethloff has prior driving offenses. He has several misdemeanors for operating unsafe vehicles and has six moving violations on his record between 2018 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentenced to life in prison without parole for RJR murders
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Chad Isaak at his sentencing Tuesday
A summary of the courtroom proceedings for Chad Isaak’s sentencing to life in prison without parole
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 12/28/21
10PM Sportscast - 12/28/21
sports 12/28
6PM Sportscast 12/28/21
Linton Lady Lions
Linton-HMB Lady Lions basketball hope for State Title
Second crash involving train reported Tuesday in Grand Forks County