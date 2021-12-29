Montana’s minimum wage rising 45 cents to $9.20 on Jan. 1

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s minimum wage is rising by 45 cents, to $9.20 per hour, beginning on Jan. 1.

State Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau says the increase is higher than it’s been in recent years due to higher inflation. The state’s current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.

The Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose by 5.25% from August 2020 to August 2021, leading to the same percentage increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Montana voters increased the minimum wage in 2006 and set a policy to evaluate it each year based on the cost of living.

The Montana Department of Labor says about 9,680 people in the state earned minimum wage or less in 2020, including restaurant workers.

North Dakota’s minimum wage is $7.25, in line with the federal minimum wage. It hasn’t been changed since 2008.

