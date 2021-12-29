Advertisement

Montana’s minimum wage rising 45 cents to $9.20 on Jan. 1

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s minimum wage is rising by 45 cents, to $9.20 per hour, beginning on Jan. 1.

State Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau says the increase is higher than it’s been in recent years due to higher inflation. The state’s current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.

The Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose by 5.25% from August 2020 to August 2021, leading to the same percentage increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Montana voters increased the minimum wage in 2006 and set a policy to evaluate it each year based on the cost of living.

The Montana Department of Labor says about 9,680 people in the state earned minimum wage or less in 2020, including restaurant workers.

North Dakota’s minimum wage is $7.25, in line with the federal minimum wage. It hasn’t been changed since 2008.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentenced to life in prison without parole for RJR murders
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Chad Isaak at his sentencing Tuesday
A summary of the courtroom proceedings for Chad Isaak’s sentencing to life in prison without parole
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak sentencing to take place Tuesday

Latest News

150 Years of Bismarck
Sanford Health reveals most popular baby names of 2021
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
First Responders
‘Was 50 below:’ First responders talk about work in extreme cold