Menoken man who pleaded guilty to rape in Burleigh County to see 7 years behind bars

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has sentenced a Menoken man to serve more than seven years for raping a minor in Burleigh County.

Eighteen-year-old Bobby Hintz pleaded guilty in September to gross sexual imposition for raping a 13-year-old. Court documents report that a victim told police Hintz took her to his house in May where the crime occurred. At the time, Hintz was out on a $2,500 bond for a prior rape charge in Morton County.

Tuesday, Judge David Reich sentenced Hintz to 20 years in prison, with 12 years suspended. He received credit for 210 days. This means Hintz will see seven years and five months behind bars. He also received five years of supervised probation.

Hintz also has two open gross sexual imposition cases in Morton County.

