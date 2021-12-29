Linton-HMB Lady Lions basketball hopeful for State Title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Linton-HMB Lions are a co-op made of four towns. A co-op that has been dominant on the volleyball court for a couple of years, and a lot of those athletes have now transitioned to basketball. With state championship experience in volleyball, the Lady Lions basketball program is hoping to get their first taste of it in almost a decade.

The Linton-HMB Lady Lions have started this winter as well as you can, with a perfect 6-0 record. A lot of the program’s athletes find themselves jumping season to season, so their coach respects the work they’ve put in.

“It’s crazy the grind they go through, and I tell them that. I’m proud of them for being able to work through that because sometimes as coaches we forget about how hard it is for the players, but they’re willing to show up and work hard each day,” said Beau Diegel, Linton-HMB girls basketball head coach.

The hard work this season is for a goal none of these girls have ever achieved — a chance at a state title.

“I feel like we can get there by pressing teams like we usually have, we just need to keep working hard and hopefully we can make it there. It makes you a lot better in practice when you’re going against good competition. Like if you play one-on-one or even five-on-five, up and down the court, it just makes you a lot better,” said Teegan Scherr, Linton senior.

So their goal of making it to the state tournament is clear, and right off the bat, they committed to attaining it.

“I think some things that have been good from day one are we have four seniors that they show up and they understand the culture. They understand what hard work is, and ultimately, they’re winners, and I love coaching winners. People who are competitive. That’s something I hope they can teach the younger girls,” said Diegel.

With trial and error, the season can be painstaking. It’s about taking it in little increments.

“I just tell the girls that the only thing that’s going to get us through you know 20 games, or even one game, our next one, is hard work,” added Diegel. “And we’ve got to be able to buy in, play as a team, and be coachable, and if we can do those things we’re going to have a chance at the end. In basketball, so many things can happen in a game, in a season, we just want to be there at the end. We want to give ourselves a chance to win, and if we do that, there’s not much more we can ask for.”

That last state championship appearance was a loss to Grafton in the title game back in 2012, the year these seniors were in the second grade.

