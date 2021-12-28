Two snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says four people were riding snowmobiles on a southeast facing slope Monday when the avalanche happened. Two riders were buried.

All eight members of the group had rescue equipment. The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team also responded to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

The avalanche center says the snow broke 5 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

