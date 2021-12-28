Advertisement

Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports.(Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle last week.

Investigators say when the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed.

Police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Thompson after an hours-long standoff.

It’s not immediately known if Thompson has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND DOT Road conditions map as of 11 PM CST Sunday
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, I-29 from SD to Canada closed due to snow
Map Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Transportation
No Travel Advisory on I-94 from Bismarck to Valley City
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
First responders save pinned driver on Christmas day

Latest News

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run
sports 12/27
6PM Sportscast 12/27/21
weather 12/27/21
Evening Weather 12/27/21
flights delayed bismarck
ND holiday travelers see flight delays and cancellations