ND holiday travelers see flight delays and cancellations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm has impacted at least 55 flights Monday across North Dakota with 23 delayed and 32 canceled altogether.

This has caused many travelers to scramble to change their plans and even impacted members of our own news team. In Bismarck, two flights have been canceled and eight have been delayed.

Vanessa Wentz, one of the many North Dakotans traveling for the holidays, says it’s been a rough experience.

“We got delayed today with Allegiant and it got canceled ultimately. And so we had to rebook our whole flight through Delta. We had to spend extra money plus a Lyft to get us to the right airport. And we’ve been traveling for probably about 13 hours now on almost no sleep. And so it’s been a little bit frustrating especially with a little one,” she said.

The omicron variant is one reason flights have been grounded, but Vanessa doesn’t think that’s what happened with her flight.

“I feel like it’s more of the weather for us, Allegiant didn’t want to take a chance. And so, they’re only giving a partial refund for us, for the return flight, since it was successful for the first flight,” said Vanessa.

For other travelers, delays weren’t as extreme, and since they’re on their way home, they say there’s not as big of a rush.

“We’re just heading back home to our lovely town, Las Vegas. Our flight is delayed but it’s only by a few minutes or an hour, so no biggie, and no rush to get home,” said Chris Nguyen, holiday traveler.

As of Sunday, more than 7,000 flights were delayed nationwide.

Another traveler from Minot who’s trying to get to Houston told us her flight yesterday was delayed five times before it was canceled. So, she bought a new ticket with a new airline, and when we spoke to her this afternoon, she was on hour five of her most recent delay.

