Montana producers prepare for recreational marijuana Jan. 1

MONTANA (KFYR) — The state of Montana is preparing for a big change in the new year. Recreational marijuana sales will be legal in the state starting January 1st.

58% of voters were in favor of legalizing recreational use in last year’s election. The state legalized medical use in 2004.

Marijuana providers in the state are now ramping up production while still unsure what demand will look like. Many of them are preparing for a 30 to 40-percent increase in sales from their annual medical sales.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.