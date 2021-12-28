Advertisement

Montana producers prepare for recreational marijuana Jan. 1

By Hope Sisk
Dec. 28, 2021
MONTANA (KFYR) — The state of Montana is preparing for a big change in the new year. Recreational marijuana sales will be legal in the state starting January 1st.

58% of voters were in favor of legalizing recreational use in last year’s election. The state legalized medical use in 2004.

Marijuana providers in the state are now ramping up production while still unsure what demand will look like. Many of them are preparing for a 30 to 40-percent increase in sales from their annual medical sales.

