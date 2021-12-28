Heating prices in ND might be on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heating prices are higher now than they have been in years. The price of residential propane in North Dakota costs more than two dollars per gallon, which is significantly higher than the average.

Bray Willey says he doesn’t spend a lot of time worrying about heating prices.

“I haven’t really paid attention, I’m not really at my apartment that much, so it doesn’t fluctuate,” said Willey, of Bismarck.

But he says he understands what might have some people worried: “Especially with the prices of everything else going up: groceries, gas, all the necessities. Some people just have it harder than others.”

People in the industry say if the current spell of cold weather continues, already-high propane prices might rise even higher.

“If the price goes up and you’re low income, it’s going to affect you. Just like everything else has gone up. Everything’s being affected with the prices right now. It would definitely impact people. And it doesn’t matter if you’re poor or you’re working class, it’s gonna affect everybody,” said Ken Snider, with Standing Rock Propane.

One solution for people who are struggling to pay their heating bills is the state-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is to help households pay heating bills.

“Helping low-income households with those expenses makes the resources extend a little further for other areas where they need to support their families,” said Michelle Gee, director of the Economic Assistance Division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The program pays a portion of heating costs of low-income households, depending on the income of the house.

If you’re interested in applying for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or would just like to learn more, visit www.helpishere.nd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.