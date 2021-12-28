Concerned citizens starting petition for state audit of Williston School Districts

WILLISTON, N.D. - A group of individuals have started a petition asking the state to perform an audit of the Williston Basin School District and its former entities.

Members of the group say a lack of transparency from the school board and unanswered discrepancies from previous years have led them to create the petition. If signed, the state auditor’s office will perform their own audit of the district, the parameters of such have not been set.

“There was no answers or anything. There was no answers of how much has been spent so far, how much do we have in our bank account, or how much is coming in,” said Dawn Hollingsworth, audit petitioner.

The petition needs 800 signatures to start the audit. Hollingsworth said they have about 300 currently.

The group will be holding another meeting in January to discuss the primary dates for where the Auditor should investigate.

The school board is currently working on an audit for the 2020-2021 school year. Hollingsworth said a state audit would be more reassuring than using a third party.

