BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weekly Class B basketball polls were released on Monday. Four Winds boys and Kindred girls would remain at the top.

Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (13) — 2-0 Record — 130 pts — Last Week: 1

2. Kindred — 3-1 Record — 95 pts — Last Week: 3

3. North Border — 2-0 Record — 94 pts — Last Week: 4

4. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 2-1 Record — 85 pts — Last Week: 2

5. Enderlin — 2-2 Record — 70 pts — Last Week: 5

6. Dunseith — 5-0 Record — 68 pts — Last Week: 7

7. Beulah — 1-1 Record — 54 pts — Last Week: 6

8. Flasher — 4-0 Record — 34 pts — Last Week: 8

9. Bowman County — 4-0 Record — 26 pts — Last Week: 9

10. Ellendale — 3-0 Record — 23 pts — Last Week: 10

Others receiving votes: Central Cass (4-0), Grafton (4-0), Powers Lake (4-0), Shiloh Christian (1-1), LaMoure-LitchvilleMarion (3-0), Harvey-Wells County (4-1).

Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (11) — 7-0 Record — 128 pts — Last Week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 7-0 Record — 117 pts — Last Week: 2

3. Grafton — 6-1 Record — 95 pts — Last Week: 3

4. Linton-HMB — 6-0 Record — 90 pts — Last Week: 4

5. Central Cass — 6-1 Record — 80 pts — Last Week: 5

6. Shiloh Christian — 6-0 Record — 67 pts — Last Week: 7

7. Rugby — 7-0 Record — 49 pts — Last Week: 8

8. Thompson — 5-1 Record — 34 pts — Last Week: 6

9. Garrison — 8-0 Record — 18 pts — Last Week: NR

10. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 4-1 Record — 17 pts — Last Week: 10

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (7-0), Cavalier (6-0), Bowman County (4-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (6-1).

