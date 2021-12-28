City of Williston recalls 2021 highlights; excitement for next year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston has taken pride in being able to move forward amid pandemic uncertainties, which paved the way for many accomplishments this year.

Internal improvements and bringing some long-awaited services marked a big year for Williston, and now with things trending in the right direction, officials are excited to see what comes in 2022.

From Las Vegas, to Louisiana, D.C., and everywhere in-between, the City of Williston has had a good year. Announcing a new flight to Las Vegas, becoming the first government to host a cryptocurrency machine, and first responder improvements were just some of the highlights.

“We put (COVID-19) on the side, and then we said ‘ok what are we going to do here in the city of Williston to make sure that your city is up and running afterwards,’ and came out quite well,” said Howard Klug, Williston Mayor.

Amid the pandemic, Williston Square got a lot of traction thanks to a signed deal between the city and Sanford Health to build a clinic. Other businesses such as Starboard and Slim Chickens are already building at the square and officials expect more retail and restaurant opportunities to come.

“What you can expect is things similar to your neighboring communities because it comes back to your supply chain and being able to deliver from that supply chain and you’re going to want to have clusters,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development executive director.

The city also made national waves through its strong census growth and by sending firefighters to help cleanup efforts in Louisiana. With the oil industry looking to rebound, Williston and the region are posed to be big players going forward.

“New people, new ideas are moving in. I think the future of Williston is pretty bright,” said Klug.

Economic Development and the City also made strides towards adding more childcare facilities, which should open next year.

Klug added that building more houses will be a big priority for 2022.

Klug will also be up for reelection in 2022. He said if he is elected for his third term, his major goals will be improving healthcare services and local infrastructure.

